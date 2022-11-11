Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for November 11th (AACAY, AMD, BAK, BXSL, CAH, CHT, CMRE, FUN, GMED, GSK)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, November 11th:

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $27.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $26.00.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

GSK (NYSE:GSK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Hua Hong Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:HHUSF) was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Wedbush currently has $1.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $4.00.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $17.00.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Nufarm (OTCMKTS:NFRMY) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $50.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $41.00.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. UBS Group AG currently has $51.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $44.00.

