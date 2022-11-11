Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for November 11th (AACAY, AMD, BAK, BXSL, CAH, CHT, CMRE, FUN, GMED, GSK)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, November 11th:
AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a neutral rating to a buy rating.
AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Braskem (NYSE:BAK) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $27.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $26.00.
Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
GSK (NYSE:GSK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Hua Hong Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:HHUSF) was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a neutral rating to a buy rating.
Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Wedbush currently has $1.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $4.00.
Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $17.00.
Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a neutral rating to a buy rating.
Nufarm (OTCMKTS:NFRMY) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.
Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating.
SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00.
Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00.
TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $50.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $41.00.
Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. UBS Group AG currently has $51.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $44.00.
Receive News & Ratings for AAC Technologies Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC Technologies Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.