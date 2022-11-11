Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 6,422 put options on the company. This is an increase of 304% compared to the average volume of 1,591 put options.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:TROW traded up $3.75 on Friday, hitting $128.40. The stock had a trading volume of 109,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,761. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $218.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.21 and its 200 day moving average is $117.24. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.25.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% during the second quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TROW. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

