Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INVH. CWM LLC grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 195.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 6.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 11.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 419,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,220,000 after purchasing an additional 42,044 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 54.5% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 848,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,077,000 after acquiring an additional 299,345 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $32.29 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.56 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.67, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.73%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.23.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

