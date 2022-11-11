IOST 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $15.38 Million (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 11th. Over the last week, IOST has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IOST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IOST has a total market capitalization of $170.56 million and approximately $15.38 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00010440 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.63 or 0.00587343 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,293.66 or 0.30593733 BTC.

About IOST

IOST (IOST) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. The official website for IOST is iost.io.

IOST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps.IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform.Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

