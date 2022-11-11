IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.00 million-$330.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $375.39 million.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

Shares of IPGP stock traded up $4.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,253. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.25. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $176.63. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IPGP shares. Raymond James upgraded IPG Photonics from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at IPG Photonics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $497,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,424,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,970,338.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,450 in the last 90 days. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth $30,069,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in IPG Photonics by 18.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,788,000 after acquiring an additional 270,190 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in IPG Photonics by 83.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 578,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,474,000 after acquiring an additional 263,356 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 137.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,291,000 after acquiring an additional 222,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in IPG Photonics by 433.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,547,000 after acquiring an additional 177,354 shares in the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

