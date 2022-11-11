iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,498,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 905,019 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $264,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of IEFA traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.35. 21,692,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.39. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

