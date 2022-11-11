iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Stock Position Raised by Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.20% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $7,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 242.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $47.39. The company had a trading volume of 19,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,432. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $38.54 and a twelve month high of $59.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.24.

