iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Reduced by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 446,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,825 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $45,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,607,843. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.48 and a 200 day moving average of $100.27. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $115.24.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

