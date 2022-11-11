iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 304,498 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $16,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 287.4% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 209,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after purchasing an additional 155,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $33.33 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $39.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

