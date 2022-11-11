iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, a decrease of 60.6% from the October 15th total of 173,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 517,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBTE stock remained flat at $23.89 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 577,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,310. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.25. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $25.58.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.058 dividend. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTE. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter.

