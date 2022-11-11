iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, a decrease of 60.6% from the October 15th total of 173,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 517,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of IBTE stock remained flat at $23.89 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 577,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,310. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.25. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $25.58.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.058 dividend. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.
