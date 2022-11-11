iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,533 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LQD. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 67.3% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,208,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,234,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105,226 shares during the period. NYL Investors LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 91.9% in the first quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 2,215,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,312 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,736,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,312,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,481,000 after buying an additional 311,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5,172.1% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 208,074 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

LQD opened at $104.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.46 and a 200-day moving average of $108.97. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.41 and a 12-month high of $134.56.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.