iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Shares Bought by Red Wave Investments LLC

Red Wave Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 488.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the quarter. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Red Wave Investments LLC owned approximately 0.51% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $481,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,574,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 372,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,582,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA LQDH traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.21. 77,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,201. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.53. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $87.37 and a 12 month high of $96.54.

