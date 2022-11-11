iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Short Interest Down 63.1% in October

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, a decline of 63.1% from the October 15th total of 222,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of IEUS stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,332. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $39.60 and a 52-week high of $72.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.99.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.