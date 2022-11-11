iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) is Summit Wealth Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 12.0% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $10,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 32.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 61,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $145,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV stock traded up $2.47 on Friday, hitting $72.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,804,759 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.25. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

