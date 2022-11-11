iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,999 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 6.5 %

BATS QUAL opened at $116.83 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.94.

