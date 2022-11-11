iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Position Boosted by Summit Wealth Group LLC

Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises about 3.8% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,372.3% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,129,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080,563 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963,741 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1,795.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,762,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,541 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,651,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,146,000 after acquiring an additional 714,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 4,309,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,102,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $4.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.29. The company had a trading volume of 690,910 shares. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.68 and its 200-day moving average is $93.39.

