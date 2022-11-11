iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 642.9% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,149 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 601.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 1,172,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,321.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 875,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,026,000 after purchasing an additional 814,239 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,549,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,856,000 after purchasing an additional 666,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,168,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,322,000 after purchasing an additional 497,575 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $217.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.67. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

