iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Holdings Boosted by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.8% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. River Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $14,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,819. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $85.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.22.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.