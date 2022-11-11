iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Holdings Lowered by Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 1.8% of Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39,967.0% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,658,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,635 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,030,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,778 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $115,536,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,025,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,409,000 after acquiring an additional 422,454 shares during the period.

Shares of DVY stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.94. The stock had a trading volume of 937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,680. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $1.346 dividend. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

