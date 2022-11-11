iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 142.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $119,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHV opened at $109.93 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.75 and a twelve month high of $110.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.04.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.242 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.