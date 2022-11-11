iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Stock Position Increased by Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for 14.8% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. owned 0.39% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $26,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,323. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.09 and a twelve month high of $110.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.14 and a 200 day moving average of $92.48.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

