iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,833 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Cerity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.10% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $62,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 27,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

IJR stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.01. 342,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,704,306. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $120.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.28 and its 200-day moving average is $96.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

