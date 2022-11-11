IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) Stock Price Down 3.2%

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.71. 14,082 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 258,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

IT Tech Packaging Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $7.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.05 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.35.

Institutional Trading of IT Tech Packaging

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IT Tech Packaging stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP – Get Rating) by 481.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,497 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 2.20% of IT Tech Packaging worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

About IT Tech Packaging

IT Tech Packaging, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers to companies making corrugating cardboards; and offset printing papers to printing companies. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand.

