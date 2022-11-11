Itau BBA Securities Upgrades Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) to Outperform

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Itau BBA Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a 21.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BBD. Scotiabank raised Banco Bradesco from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Grupo Santander lowered Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Banco Bradesco from $4.40 to $5.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.84.

Shares of BBD stock opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.65. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $4.32. The firm has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBD. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 37,006,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,185,000 after purchasing an additional 22,176,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,324,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,231,004 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,042,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,898,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783,736 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 90,280,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,239,925 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 55,142,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

