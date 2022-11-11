Itau BBA Securities Upgrades Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) to Outperform

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Itau BBA Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a 21.00 target price on the bank’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BBD. Scotiabank raised Banco Bradesco from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Grupo Santander lowered Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Banco Bradesco from $4.40 to $5.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.84.
Banco Bradesco Trading Down 7.1 %
Shares of BBD stock opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.65. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $4.32. The firm has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.84.
About Banco Bradesco
Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.
