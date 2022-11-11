Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.

Itaú Unibanco has a payout ratio of 5.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:ITUB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.13. 1,487,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,874,060. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Itaú Unibanco has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The firm has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $7.36 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 244.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,872,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,181,000 after purchasing an additional 14,818,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,894,000 after acquiring an additional 11,129,486 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter valued at about $13,992,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 265.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,329,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,611 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter valued at about $9,309,000. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ITUB shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Itaú Unibanco from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.40 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

About Itaú Unibanco

(Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.