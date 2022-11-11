Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13), reports. The firm had revenue of $39.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.07 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. Iteris updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Iteris Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ITI opened at $3.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2.88. Iteris has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $5.49.

Get Iteris alerts:

Institutional Trading of Iteris

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Iteris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Iteris during the second quarter worth $52,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Iteris during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Iteris Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iteris in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.