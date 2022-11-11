ITV (LON:ITV) Price Target Cut to GBX 160 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ITV (LON:ITV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 170 ($1.96) to GBX 160 ($1.84) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the broadcaster’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ITV. Barclays cut their target price on ITV from GBX 75 ($0.86) to GBX 70 ($0.81) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 56 ($0.64) price target on shares of ITV in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITV presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 108.17 ($1.25).

ITV Price Performance

ITV traded up GBX 4.92 ($0.06) on Thursday, hitting GBX 77.18 ($0.89). 12,480,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,559,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.07, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 633.83. ITV has a 12 month low of GBX 53.97 ($0.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 127.19 ($1.46). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 64.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 67.49.

Insider Transactions at ITV

ITV Company Profile

In other ITV news, insider Mary Harris purchased 4,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £2,376.64 ($2,736.49).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

