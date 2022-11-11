ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Given New GBX 121 Price Target at Societe Generale

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Societe Generale from GBX 126 ($1.45) to GBX 121 ($1.39) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on ITV from GBX 100 ($1.15) to GBX 90 ($1.04) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 155 ($1.78) to GBX 135 ($1.55) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 85 ($0.98) to GBX 75 ($0.86) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 55 ($0.63) to GBX 54 ($0.62) in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.83.

ITV Stock Performance

ITVPY traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.44. The stock had a trading volume of 7,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,309. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.04. ITV has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $17.27.

ITV Cuts Dividend

About ITV

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1685 per share. This represents a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

