ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 160 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 170 ($1.96) to GBX 160 ($1.84) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ITV from GBX 100 ($1.15) to GBX 90 ($1.04) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ITV from GBX 55 ($0.63) to GBX 54 ($0.62) in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 126 ($1.45) to GBX 121 ($1.39) in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 85 ($0.98) to GBX 75 ($0.86) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 155 ($1.78) to GBX 135 ($1.55) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ITV presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.83.

ITVPY stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.44. The company had a trading volume of 7,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,309. ITV has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $17.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average of $8.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 7.51%.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

