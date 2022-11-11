ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.83.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ITVPY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 55 ($0.63) to GBX 54 ($0.62) in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 126 ($1.45) to GBX 121 ($1.39) in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 170 ($1.96) to GBX 160 ($1.84) in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 100 ($1.15) to GBX 90 ($1.04) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 85 ($0.98) to GBX 75 ($0.86) in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

ITV Price Performance

ITVPY opened at $8.44 on Friday. ITV has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.04.

ITV Cuts Dividend

ITV Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 7.51%.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

