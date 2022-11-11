J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Short Interest Update

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 80.9% from the October 15th total of 83,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 257,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JSAIY. Barclays decreased their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 300 ($3.45) to GBX 280 ($3.22) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 231 ($2.66) to GBX 184 ($2.12) in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut J Sainsbury from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.42) price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 155 ($1.78) to GBX 161 ($1.85) in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

OTCMKTS JSAIY traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.08. 36,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,854. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average is $10.13. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $16.62.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

