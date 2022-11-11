Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JBL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE:JBL opened at $64.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36. Jabil has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $72.11.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Jabil will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.63%.

Jabil announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 19,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,100 shares in the company, valued at $11,600,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $971,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,924,853.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 19,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,600,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,785 shares of company stock worth $4,325,878 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 154.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 56,822 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 309.6% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,578,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 7.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 20.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

