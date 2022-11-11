Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lowered its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Jabil were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 212.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

Jabil Stock Up 2.7 %

In other news, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 17,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $1,162,083.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,011,621.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 19,695 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,221,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,600,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 17,618 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $1,162,083.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,011,621.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,785 shares of company stock worth $4,325,878. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE JBL traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.10. 42,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,943. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $72.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.73.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.20. Jabil had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 4.63%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

