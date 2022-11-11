Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock Position Increased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Jabil by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 58,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 16,991 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $445,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Jabil by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $747,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Jabil Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE JBL opened at $64.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.73. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $72.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.20. Jabil had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 4.63%.

Jabil declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 17,618 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $1,162,083.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,011,621.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 7,979 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $511,533.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,899.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 17,618 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $1,162,083.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,011,621.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,785 shares of company stock worth $4,325,878 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

