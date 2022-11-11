Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $175.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.66. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $147.50 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.04%.
JKHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.63.
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.
