Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $175.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.66. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $147.50 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 73.9% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.63.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.