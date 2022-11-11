Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Price Target Lowered to $191.00 at Oppenheimer

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $182.63.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $174.18. The stock had a trading volume of 16,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,148. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.66. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $147.50 and a twelve month high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.63.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 39.04%.

Institutional Trading of Jack Henry & Associates

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 73.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

