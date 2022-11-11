Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $88.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on JACK. Barclays upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.04.

Jack in the Box Trading Up 6.2 %

JACK opened at $87.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.97 and its 200 day moving average is $75.28. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.66. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $54.80 and a 12-month high of $102.05.

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $398.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.37 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth about $98,706,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after acquiring an additional 874,419 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 6,023.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 556,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,025,000 after acquiring an additional 547,862 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its position in Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 667,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,363,000 after purchasing an additional 338,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Jack in the Box by 4,575.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after purchasing an additional 307,248 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

