Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Short Interest Down 79.5% in October

Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 79.5% from the October 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Jackpot Digital Price Performance

OTCMKTS:JPOTF remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday. 31,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,618. Jackpot Digital has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04.

Get Jackpot Digital alerts:

About Jackpot Digital

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Jackpot Digital Inc develops, markets, and leases electronic table games. It offers multiplayer gaming products, such as poker and casino games to the cruise ship and regulated casino industries. The company also develops and licenses iGaming platform with HTML5 poker, casino, and bingo games. Its iGaming platform offers remote gaming systems, including poker platform that offers poker games, such as Fixed Limit, Pot Limit, and No-Limit Texas Hold'em, as well as Fast Fold and Chinese Poker; casino table games comprising blackjack, baccarat, American roulette, and European roulette for touch-based devices; sixteen slot machine games with 5-reels, 20-paylines, and free spins; and JSON-based API.

Receive News & Ratings for Jackpot Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackpot Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.