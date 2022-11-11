Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Price Target Cut to C$45.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

JWEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC cut their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upgraded Jamieson Wellness from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$43.91.

Jamieson Wellness Price Performance

JWEL opened at C$33.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.65, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Jamieson Wellness has a 1 year low of C$31.62 and a 1 year high of C$41.74. The firm has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85.

Jamieson Wellness Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Jamieson Wellness’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

In other news, Director Michael Al Pilato sold 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.34, for a total value of C$327,505.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$835,697.59. In other Jamieson Wellness news, Senior Officer Donald Bird sold 18,462 shares of Jamieson Wellness stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.34, for a total transaction of C$689,363.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,248 shares in the company, valued at C$942,750.22. Also, Director Michael Al Pilato sold 8,771 shares of Jamieson Wellness stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.34, for a total value of C$327,505.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$835,697.59.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

Further Reading

