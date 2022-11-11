Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, a growth of 78.6% from the October 15th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JSPR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $39,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 51.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $118,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 3,294.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 182,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ JSPR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 69,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,973. Jasper Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.94.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). On average, research analysts expect that Jasper Therapeutics will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.