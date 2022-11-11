Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Given New $208.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $202.50.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.30. 20,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,660. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.91. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $169.98.

In related news, Director Peter Gray sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,972. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Peter Gray sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,972. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $342,848.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,796.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,093 shares of company stock valued at $8,893,056. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,781 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

