JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Up to $46.03

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.21.

JD.com Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Institutional Trading of JD.com

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $39.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.30 billion. Equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of JD.com by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,559 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 441.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 35,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 28,666 shares in the last quarter. 25.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

