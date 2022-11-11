Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Kellogg’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:K)

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kellogg in a report released on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Kellogg’s current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kellogg’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Get Kellogg alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.89.

Kellogg Stock Up 0.0 %

Institutional Trading of Kellogg

Kellogg stock opened at $71.02 on Friday. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.86. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.46.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of K. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kellogg by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after acquiring an additional 646,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kellogg by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,845,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kellogg by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,869,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,782,000 after acquiring an additional 173,266 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in Kellogg by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,196,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,139,000 after acquiring an additional 106,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Kellogg by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,296,000 after acquiring an additional 302,388 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $14,158,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,651,812.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $2,552,565.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,483,483.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $14,158,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,651,812.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 960,540 shares of company stock worth $69,888,922 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 54.38%.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.