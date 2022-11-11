Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Cigna in a report issued on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the health services provider will earn $24.64 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $24.71. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cigna’s current full-year earnings is $23.14 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cigna’s FY2024 earnings at $28.02 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CI. Cowen increased their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.17.

Cigna Stock Performance

Cigna Announces Dividend

Shares of CI opened at $323.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $98.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.49. Cigna has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $331.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,633 shares of company stock worth $3,730,098 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cigna

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 1,875.0% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 158 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Cigna by 2.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,939 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 7.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

