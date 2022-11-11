Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MLTX. HC Wainwright started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of MLTX stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.82. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $15.19.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,916,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,264,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $4,439,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,388,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

