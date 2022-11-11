Jefferies Financial Group Lowers EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $3.20 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $5.60.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on EQRx in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQRx presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.57.

Get EQRx alerts:

EQRx Stock Down 28.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ EQRX opened at $3.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.89. EQRx has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQRx

EQRx ( NASDAQ:EQRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EQRx will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in EQRx by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in EQRx by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EQRx by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in EQRx by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in EQRx by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

About EQRx

(Get Rating)

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.