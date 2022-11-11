Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo now anticipates that the company will earn $1.39 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.40. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $123.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

AMPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $28.48 on Friday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $44.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average of $32.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

