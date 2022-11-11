Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Mirati Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($13.50) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Mirati Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($13.87) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($3.56) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($9.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.66) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.57 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.07.

Mirati Therapeutics Trading Up 13.7 %

Institutional Trading of Mirati Therapeutics

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $70.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.88. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $154.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 102.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 307.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

