Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Rakuten Group, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:RKUNY)

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rakuten Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.21) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Rakuten Group’s current full-year earnings is ($1.21) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rakuten Group’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter. Rakuten Group had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%.

OTCMKTS RKUNY opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.05. Rakuten Group has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $11.14.

Rakuten Group, Inc offers internet services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile segments. The Internet Services segment operates Rakuten Ichiba, an internet shopping mall; Rakuten Books, an online bookstore; Rakuten Travel, an internet travel site; Rakuten Gora, an online golf course reservation service; Rakuten Fashion, an online fashion store; Rakuma, a flea market app; Rakuten Rewards, which offers online cash-back services; and Rakuten 24, an internet shopping site that sells medical supplies and daily necessities.

