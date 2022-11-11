Jeneq Management LP Decreases Stake in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND)

Jeneq Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,614 shares during the quarter. Blend Labs comprises about 0.2% of Jeneq Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Jeneq Management LP’s holdings in Blend Labs were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 418.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $3.20 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $5.25 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.84.

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $29,199.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 599,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,484.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $29,199.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 599,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,484.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 26,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $76,323.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 634,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,393.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,495 shares of company stock worth $379,028. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLND stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 115,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,251. The company has a quick ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.99. Blend Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $13.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.91.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.09). Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 42.53% and a negative net margin of 228.19%. The firm had revenue of $65.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Blend Labs’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

